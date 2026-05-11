Chandigarh, The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday set aside the Centre's advisory against the release of ZEE5's docu-series and issued directions to its makers to remove references to "Lawrence" and "Punjab" from its title.

HC directs removal of 'Lawrence', 'Punjab' from title of ZEE5's docu-series

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The directions came on a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, which had challenged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory.

The petitioner's counsel Amit Jhanji said the bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal quashed the Centre's advisory.

He said that neither "Lawrence Bishnoi" nor "Punjab" would be used in the title of the docu-series, thus paving the way for its release.

The court, which watched the docu-series, observed that it was not appearing to be glorifying any individual.

The Centre had last month issued the advisory not to release the docu-series "Lawrence of Punjab", which was allegedly based on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the Punjab Police expressed apprehension that it poses a significant risk to public order.

Punjab Advocate General M S Bedi had opposed the release of the docu-series, contending that it has the potential to negatively influence youth by normalising organised crime.

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{{^usCountry}} It was also submitted that the state government had already removed over 2,600 videos and social media posts that glorified the gangster culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was also submitted that the state government had already removed over 2,600 videos and social media posts that glorified the gangster culture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Centre had issued the advisory after the Punjab Police informed that given the sensitivity of gangster-related issues in Punjab and the potential for such content to evoke strong public reactions, the release of the series was likely to lead to heightened tensions and adverse law and order implications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Centre had issued the advisory after the Punjab Police informed that given the sensitivity of gangster-related issues in Punjab and the potential for such content to evoke strong public reactions, the release of the series was likely to lead to heightened tensions and adverse law and order implications. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The OTT platforms had been advised to exercise due caution and discretion before publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals, which are likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The OTT platforms had been advised to exercise due caution and discretion before publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals, which are likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It had further pointed out that the Punjab Police has informed that the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It had further pointed out that the Punjab Police has informed that the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, "Lawrence of Punjab" was to be released on ZEE5 on April 27.

According to the makers earlier, the show "traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems and visibility" and treats Bishnoi as a case study in the ecosystem of student politics, music, ideology and media amplification.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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