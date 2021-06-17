Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC dismisses plea for gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s second autopsy
Gangster Jaipal Bhullar was wanted in Punjab and neighbouring states for a number of crimes.
HC dismisses plea for gangster Jaipal Bhullar’s second autopsy

HC says plea of Bhullar’s father was not maintainable before it as first autopsy was conducted at Kolkata, where the gangster was killed in an encounter
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:10 PM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea from the father of slain gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar for conducting his second autopsy. Wanted in the region for a number of crimes, Bhullar was killed in an encounter in Kolkata on June 9.

His father, Bhupinder Singh, a retired police inspector, had demanded that Bhullar’s autopsy be conducted again, either at the PGIMER Chandigarh; AIIMS, Delhi; or some independent medical institute, to the know the exact details and nature of the injuries caused to him. The first postmortem was conducted at Kolkata.

The father had claimed that Bhullar was killed in a fake encounter, which according to him was substantiated from the injuries that were noticed on his son’s dead body.

The bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul dismissed the plea observing that it was not maintainable before this court. It said that in view of the fact that the first postmortem was conducted in Kolkata, it would be beyond the jurisdiction of this court to issue any directions.

Bhupinder Singh’s counsel had also argued that as the dead body was lying at Ferozepur, the jurisdiction of this court could be invoked. However, court was of the view that one cannot lose sight of the fact that the plea impugnes the first postmortem, which was conducted at Kolkata, beyond the jurisdiction of this court.

