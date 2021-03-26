HC disposes of contempt plea against Haryana CM

The Punjab and Haryana high court has disposed of a contempt plea against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In the plea, Gurugram firm Haryana City Gas Distribution Ltd had claimed that on September 23, 2020, an HC bench had disposed of its plea directing that the representations of the firm, be decided by the respondent (HSVP chairman) not later than December 1, 2020. The CM was made party being chairman of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). However, when authorities failed to take a decision despite reminders, the firm approached high court again with a contempt plea in February this year. The representation was about allocation of land for setting up CNG stations at Sector 49, Gurugram, the dividing road of Sectors 49 and 50 and in certain other sectors, as per firm’s counsel, Abhinav Sood.

The plea was disposed of as state’s advocate general had informed court that a decision has been taken by the competent authority on the representation as directed by the high court.