HC notice to Punjab on ‘X’ challenging police order on takedown of articles

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response by the next week from the Punjab government on a plea moved by social media platform “X”, formerly Twitter, challenging Punjab Police asking the platform to takedown some articles. The court said that the same would be considered on the next date of hearing. (HT Photo)

In the application filed by the platform, it has sought clarification from the court about an order passed on January 28 on the basis of which it has been told to remove 22 odd articles/videos. “Seven of the posts are not even available. The remaining 15 are merely reporting by established media houses, journalists, and fair commentary on public events. They do not glorify crime and criminals,” the social media platform told the court.

Senior advocate Ashish Chopra had submitted that on February 16 and March 10 the Punjab Police sent two “showcause letters” to X, threatening coercive action and criminal consequences if it fails to block 22 posts throughout all of India.

The Punjab Police is threatening coercive and prejudicial actions against the platform for the alleged non-compliance of the high court January 28 order in which the police was told to “identify the websites and social media platforms, where videos and posts that tend to glorify crime and criminals are being shared.”

“X respects and will comply with all court orders. However, X just wants to clarify if the 15 posts - which are reporting by established media houses, journalists, and fair commentary on public events - are intended to be a part of the court order,” it said, demanding that it be protected against coercive action.

Chopra also demanded that interim protection be granted to the platform. However, the court said that the same would be considered on the next date of hearing.

The government counsel had told the court that he had no objection to the platform being impleaded as a party but he would oppose the clarification part.

The order in question was passed in a suo motu plea initiated in 2023, when two interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi were aired by a TV channel while he was in jail. While taking note the court had observed that such interviews tend to glorify crime and criminals and could have an adverse effect on impressionable minds. Later, the interviews were deleted but the police had told the court that these interviews garnered 12 million views on YouTube. The controversy is about two interviews of the gangster telecast on March 14 and March 17, 2023, when he was in Bathinda jail. The Punjab Police had initially denied that these interviews took place within the state. Later, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that one of the interviews was conducted at the Punjab Police facility in Kharar on the intervening night of September 3 and 4 in 2022 and the second interview was conducted in Rajasthan. The FIR in the second interview’s case has now been transferred to Rajasthan.