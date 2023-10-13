HC reserves order on Khaira’s plea challenging his arrest

A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Thursday reserved its judgment on a plea from Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, arrested by Punjab Police on September 28, in connection with a 2015 drugs case. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira (File)

Khaira, in the plea, has challenged his arrest. The FIR was registered in March 2015. Nine persons were convicted on October 31, 2017, who were arrested by the police. In the same order, the trial court summoned Khaira for November 30, 2017 as an additional accused.

In February this year, the apex court quashed the summoning order. As per the state in an SIT probe, Khaira’s name had allegedly cropped up in the investigation during the examination of some accused persons.

Khaira had termed the police move to arrest him “absolutely illegal and unconstitutional” and had sought quashing of the Fazilka court order whereby he was sent on police remand. He had argued that the controversy was accorded “quietus and complete closure” by the apex court in February 2023.

On the other hand, the government had defended its move arguing that he was nominated as an accused and arrested following a detailed probe. The government had further argued that the apex court had set aside the summoning order passed by the trial court on the day of conviction order of others. But in no manner, it had restrained the government from conducting further probe into the FIR, the government has argued.

