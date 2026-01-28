HC seeks details of ICU facilities at district facilities in Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought details of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities in Punjab’s designated district hospitals. Earlier, petitioner Bhisham Kinger, appearing in person, had pointed out the lack of an ICU facility at the Malerkotla district hospital. (HT File)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry, while hearing a plea on health infrastructure issues in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, termed the absence of an ICU facility at the district hospital in Malerkotla as “shocking” and sought statewide data.

Earlier, petitioner Bhisham Kinger, appearing in person, had pointed out the lack of an ICU facility at the Malerkotla district hospital. The PIL, filed in 2025, initially addressed health infrastructure at that hospital. The petitioner had also questioned an affidavit filed by Punjab in December, which claimed that all 15 sanctioned posts of medical officer (specialist) were filled and there were no vacancies.

The court expressed concern over the lack of essential diagnostic infrastructure at the district level and asked the health department to explain why CT scan and MRI machines should not be mandatory for every district hospital, given the population they serve. The court referenced data submitted by the state government showing that MRI machines were available in only six districts.

It expressed further concern, calling this an “unfortunate situation” given the large population these hospitals cater to. Earlier, Punjab had pointed out that Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms issued in 2021 categorised facilities such as CT scans and MRIs as “desirable” for the 130-bed Malerkotla district hospital. A detailed order of the proceedings is awaited.