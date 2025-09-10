HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea of Pathanmajra’s wife

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Punjab government to a plea from Simranjit Kaur, the wife of Sanaur AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, seeking protection for him and his family’s life and liberty. Patiala police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. (HT File)

The AAP MLA, has been on the run since September 2, when he fled from the house of his relative in Karnal moments after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him.

Patiala police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

The plea claims apprehension of his being eliminated in a fake encounter by Punjab Police under political pressure and demands protection for his and his family’s life and liberty.

It demanded that the family be provided a detailed report on the number of cases registered against Pathanmajra, to enable her husband to seek appropriate legal remedies.

The plea claims that the FIR was registered after he publicly issued statements accusing senior irrigation department officers of misleading the state government on the release of water into the river and permission to de-silt river beds.

“The ruling AAP was annoyed with Pathanmajra’s statement and hit back immediately, withdrawing his and the family’s security cover,” the plea alleged, adding that AAP leaders were annoyed with the MLA. Hence, the criminal case was registered.

Acting on the plea, the high court bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya has sought a response from the government by September 23, her counsel, Sant Pal Singh Sidhu, said.