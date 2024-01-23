HC seeks report on functioning of CCTVs at police stations from DGP

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, to submit a report on the functioning of CCTV cameras installed at police stations across the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, to submit a report on the functioning of CCTV cameras installed at police stations across the state. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The order from the bench of justice NS Shekhawat came in a bail matter in which allegations from two drugs’ case accused were that they were called to the police station at Sultanpur Lodhi in June 2022 and were beaten up and framed in a drugs case by the policemen, which as per them was recorded in the CCTVs installed at the police station. They had procured an order from the trial court for producing the CCTV footage of the period. However, the order was not complied with, and CCTV footage of the said period was not preserved. Subsequently, a forensic examination had revealed that footage was being kept for only 15 days even as an SC direction mandates that it be kept for one month.

The Supreme Court passed an order in 2021 to cover all portions of police stations.

The court observed that apparently, the SHO, police station Sultanpur Lodhi, had not only violated the order passed by the special court but also violated the directions passed by the Supreme Court on preservation of CCTV footage.

The court further added that in the present case, it is apparent that there are serious lapses not only on the part of the SHO, but also on the part of the district level oversight committee.

“This court has also reasons to believe that the directions passed by the Supreme Court in the matter of Paramvir Singh Saini’s case (Supra) have not been complied with by the State of Punjab in letter and spirit. Accordingly, the DGP, Punjab, is directed to file his personal affidavit regarding the following facts (at state level as well as each district level separately) …” the court said seeking various details by February 29.

Details sought from DGP

Do oversight committees have been constituted at state and district levels? The names and designations of the members of each committee.

Whether CCTV systems have been installed in all police stations, CIA offices and police posts in each district. It must be specifically stated that each part of police station is covered, and no part of the said institution is left uncovered.

It must be specified whether CCTV cameras have been installed at all entry and exit points, main gate of the police station, all lockups, all corridors, lobby and reception area, verandas and rooms, which are used by police officials, hall, outside washrooms and in the open police station compound, duty officials room and the rear side area of the police station.

Is the CCTV footage system equipped with night vision and consists of audio and video footage?

In case of electricity failure, what arrangement has been made for supply of electricity and nature and capacity of such alternative arrangement?

Is there any provision made for recording the CCTV footage in the central server, which shall be maintained at district and state level?

Is the data stored in DVR/NVR in offline mode only or have any arrangements been made for online storage?

Is the recording equipment capable of storage of recording of 18 months at least?

The number of complaints received from various police stations, police posts, CIA offices regarding the fault/malfunctioning of the CCTV systems, which had already been installed there and the time taken by the DLOC in carrying out the necessary repairs on the said complaint.

What mechanism has been provided to check the fault/malfunctioning of CCTV system

Have any periodical inspections been conducted? Is any record maintained at district level in this regard?