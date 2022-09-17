Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC seeks response from Punjab on plea against ‘one MLA-one pension’

HC seeks response from Punjab on plea against ‘one MLA-one pension’

Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:46 AM IST

The plea in the high court seeks quashing of August 24 communication to them, whereby they were told about the ‘one MLA- one pension’ decision

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought response from the Punjab government on a plea from six former legislators, seeking quashing of the state government’s decision of ‘one MLA-one pension’.

The plea was filed by former MLAs, including Rakesh Pandey, Laal Singh, Sarwan Singh, Sohan Singh Thandal, Mohan Lal and Gurbinder Singh Atwal.

“The high court has sought government response on their plea,” senior advocate Akshay Bhan said after the court hearing. Detailed order is awaited.

The plea seeks quashing of August 24 communication to them, whereby they were told about the scheme. The plea challenges constitutional validity of the law passed by the government and terms a decision taken with “malice”. They also demanded that during the period, matter is pending in court, it be stayed.

Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Act 2022 was enacted by the state government on August 11. It fixes 60,000 as pension to former MLAs, irrespective of the terms they were elected. The plea says the state can’t implement the law retrospectively.

As per government, earlier, Punjab MLAs were drawing pensions for each term they served, with cumulative pensions in some cases going up to 3 lakhs per month.

There are around 300 former MLAs in Punjab and according to the state government officials, the new law could save the government around 19.53 crores annually.

Saturday, September 17, 2022
