    HC stays demolition of cement plant in Manesar

    The high court bench of justice Harsh Bunger acted on the plea from UltraTech Cement Limited challenging January 9 order

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 5:24 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has stayed January 9 order of Manesar municipal corporation (MC) asking closure and demolition of a ready- mix concrete plant of UltraTech Cement Limited at Naurangpur village

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought Haryana government response by February 25. (File)
    The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought Haryana government response by February 25. (File)

    The high court bench of justice Harsh Bunger acted on the plea from UltraTech Cement Limited challenging January 9 order.

    The MC had directed to instantly stop the operation of the RMC plant and to confirm the demolition within 7 days. These directions were issued on the premise that the CLU (change of land use) issued by the urban and town planning department, Haryana, was for setting up a factory and did not relate to the operation of RMC, and thus, constituted violation of the provisions of Haryana Municipal corporation Act, 1994, as per the plea.

    Senior advocate Anand Chibber and Abhilaksh Gaind, who appeared for the company had argued that CLU and the approved building plans clearly referred to the unit as RMC in 1998. Further, all the requisite permissions and approvals from the various statutory authorities including under the Factories Act etc were taken by the petitioner.

    The Manesar MC was only constituted on December 24, 2020. At the time, the plant was set up and approvals were obtained, no permission from this body was required or possible, Gaind added. While staying the operation of January 9 order, the court has sought Haryana government response by February 25.

