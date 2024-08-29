HC stays revised NRI quota criteria for MBBS, BDS admission

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday stayed the decision of the Punjab government changing the admission criteria in MBBS/BDS courses under the non-resident Indians (NRI) quota. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal has fixed the next date of the hearing on September 2. (HT File)

“After hearing counsel for the rival parties, we are of the opinion that a case for interim relief is made out. Accordingly, till the next date of hearing, operation of corrigendum dated August 20 and Addendum dated August 22 shall remain stayed, and the process of admission shall be continued in accordance with the schedule as per prospectus of MBBS/BDS – 2024,” the HC has ordered.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal has fixed the next date of the hearing on September 2.

A plea challenging the move was filed by Geetan Verma and several other aspirants for admission in MBBS/BDS courses.

As per the petitioners, on August 9, the prospectus for admission in medical courses was issued by UT Chandigarh as well as Punjab through Baba Farib university of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and the last date for UT quota was August 16, and for Punjab it was August 15.

The advocate of the petitioners, Amit Jhanji, told the court that on August 20, after submission of forms, the state government in an illegal manner changed the rules of game by issuing a corrigendum whereby existing provision for admission under NRI category have been modified permitting even those candidates who are wards or into nearest relations of NRIs. On August 22, another notification was issued modifying to create NRI quota of 15% in Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, by taking away them from the general seats quota.

Jhanji had further contended that the process for admission to MBBS course having commenced according to the timeline as per schedule for admission under NEET UG – 2024, mentioned in the prospectus MBBS/BDS - 2024 issued by the BFUHS, could not have been changed at a belated stage.