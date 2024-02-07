 HC stays single-judge order on recruitment for PGT maths posts - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC stays single-judge order on recruitment for PGT maths posts

HC stays single-judge order on recruitment for PGT maths posts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The order came from the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji on a plea moved by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed January 8 order of a single-judge bench according to which the Haryana government was directed to revise the screening test result for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers mathematics.

It was this order of single judge bench that the HPSC had challenged before the division bench. While staying the single-judge order, now the division bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 30 and seeking response from candidates, who had challenged the government move.
It was this order of single judge bench that the HPSC had challenged before the division bench. While staying the single-judge order, now the division bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 30 and seeking response from candidates, who had challenged the government move. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order came from the bench of acting chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji on a plea moved by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Detailed order is awaited.

The process for recruitment of 315 posts was initiated in June 2023. While the recruitment process was underway, a petition was filed in the high court by a candidate, Pramila, challenging the move to declare the result of screening test category-wise on the basis of the reserved categories they belong to, and confining them within these categories to determine eligibility for the subject knowledge test.

On January 8, the high court had ordered that screening test result be revised as there is no justification to categorise the candidates for shortlisting and during the process of selection as, firstly, it compromises merit and, secondly, militates against the rule of migration in reservation.

It was this order of single judge bench that the HPSC had challenged before the division bench. While staying the single-judge order, now the division bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 30 and sought response from candidates, who had challenged the government move.

