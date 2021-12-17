HC suspends sentence of ex-cop convicted of destroying evidence in Kathua rape-murder case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday suspended the sentence of former policeman Tilak Raj, convicted of destroying evidence in the case of gangrape-murder of a minor girl from the Bakarwal community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district in January 2018.

A special court in Pathankot in June 2019 had convicted three persons for gangrape and murder of the girl, saying that strained relations between the local Hindu community and nomadic Bakarwal Muslims were the reason behind the rape and murder

The court had also convicted three cops, including Tilak Raj, a head constable, for destroying evidence and helping the accused. He was awarded 5 years rigorous imprisonment.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case from Jammu to the Pathankot court in May 2018. “The application seeking suspension of the sentence was allowed on Thursday. A detailed order is awaited,” Tilak Raj’s lawyer Sanjeev Patial said.

This is the first case where suspension of sentence has been allowed.

All the accused have approached the high court against the conviction. The girl’s father, too, has moved the court seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to the convicts.