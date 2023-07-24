Kurukshetra cop held for raping minor girl

A head constable of the Kurukshetra police was arrested for reportedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The accused head constable, Shyam Lal was posted at Babain Police station of Kurukshetra district, and he had come in contact with the victim after a complaint about her missing was filed at the police station. The accused had called her to the police station and later took her to the Police Mitra Kaksh, a facility set up at police stations in Haryana that facilitates people in lodging complaints, and raped her on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

After returning home, the victim disclosed the incident to her family members, and she was taken to the local community health centre and a police complaint was also lodged against the head constable.

According to the family members, the victim was living with her maternal aunt, who originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh had allegedly taken the girl along with her without informing anybody on the intervening night of May 16 and 17.

The next day victim’s uncle had filed a complaint at the Babain police station about their missing and the police registered a case under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation.

But a few days later, they came back, and the head constable came in contact with the victim and on the promise to close the case, he called her to the police station and later he took her to the Police Mitra Kaksh and allegedly raped her.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said that the incident took place in the Police Mitra Kaksh which is located in a separate building. He said as per the complaint, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and he has been arrested. The SP said the accused cop has been terminated from service and he has been sent to a two-day police remand.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim reached the police station and demanded action against the accused.

