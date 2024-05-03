 Head-on crash in Sector 5 Chandigarh: 4 injured students stable - Hindustan Times
Head-on crash in Sector 5 Chandigarh: 4 injured students stable

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The autopsy of one of the victims, Anjali, was conducted at GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Thursday and her body was handed over to her family for last rites

The four college students, who sustained injuries after their auto-rickshaw was rammed head-on by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio on the Sector 5/8 dividing road on Wednesday, are stable and undergoing treatment at city hospitals, said police.

The five women, all students of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, were on their way to the college for their exams, when the mishap took place in the morning. (iStock)
The five women, all students of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, were on their way to the college for their exams, when the mishap took place in the morning.

Their friend Anjali and the auto-rickshaw driver, Rajiv, both residents of Nayagaon, were killed in the accident.

The five women, all students of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, were on their way to the college for their exams, when the mishap took place in the morning.

“The four injured students, Ankita, Stanzin, Dikshit and Sakarma Chunit, are hospitalised. Their medical condition is stable and treatment is going on,” said inspector Jai Parkash, SHO, Sector 3 police station.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s autopsy was also conducted at GMSH, Sector 16, on Thursday and her body was handed over to her family for last rites.

The driver of the Mahindra Scorpio, Urgyan Tsewang, 23, an army rifleman, was arrested from the accident spot on Wednesday itself and released on bail.

