College girl among two dead in SUV-auto crash in Chandigarh

A female college student and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed after the vehicle was rammed head-on by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio on the Sector 5/8 dividing road on Wednesday morning. The mangled remains of the auto-rickshaw after the accident on the Sector 5/8 dividing road in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The student was identified as Anjali and the auto driver as Rajiv, both residents of Nayagaon.

Anjali, a student of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, was on the way to college with four more students for exams, when the mishap took place. She hailed from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, and lived in Nayagaon with her sister.

An army rifleman was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Scorpio. Identified as Urgyan Tsewang, 23, he is posted at the Western Command in Chandimandir.

A native of Leh, Ladakh, he was on leave and driving a private vehicle back home. Police arrested Tsewang and took both vehicles into custody.

The four other students, Ankita, Stanzin, Dikshit and Sakarma Chunit, also suffered injuries in the accident and remain hospitalised. Ankita also hails from Himachal Pradesh, while the other three students are from Ladakh.

Students were headed to college for exams

The five students had hired the auto-rickshaw from Nayagaon to reach their college for their exams. They started from home around 8.30 am.

When the auto reached the Sector 5/8 dividing road, which does not have a divider, a white Mahindra Scorpio hit the three-wheeler head on, causing it to overturn.

Anjali and the auto driver, Rajiv, got crushed in the mangled auto, and died on the spot.

The other four students were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, from where two of them were referred to PGIMER. Dikshit suffered injuries on the face and head, while the other students sustained multiple fractures.

On the complaint of Sakarma Chunit, police booked the SUV driver under Sections 379, 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station. He was later released on bail.

Panic in college: Students rush to hospitals

While Anjali, who died, and Ankita, who was injured, were to appear for their BA final-year exam, the other three students were to appear for their BSc final-year exam.

As the news of the mishap spread in the college, panicky students from Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh left their exam and rushed to the hospitals to check on their friends.

Anjali’s friends and classmates stood in disbelief on learning of her death. Her family will reach the city on Thursday, when the autopsy will be done. College principal Jatinder Kaur also reached the hospital with the teachers. Terming the accident unfortunate, she said the entire college, staff and students were praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.