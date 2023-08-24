News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab health department, private hospitals join hands to combat dengue, malaria outbreaks in Ludhiana

Punjab health department, private hospitals join hands to combat dengue, malaria outbreaks in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 24, 2023 11:30 PM IST

During the meeting, civil surgeon Hintider Kaur said the upcoming days would witness comprehensive awareness campaigns and initiatives to educate the public about preventive measures against these diseases in Ludhiana

In a move against the rising outbreak of dengue and malaria, the health department of Punjab conducted a meeting with representatives from private hospitals to intensify efforts in preventing malaria, dengue and chikungunya outbreaks throughout the district.

Punjab health department officials during a meeting with private hospitals in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
During the meeting, attended by doctors and laboratory nodal officers, civil surgeon Hintider Kaur said the upcoming days would witness comprehensive awareness campaigns and initiatives to educate the public about preventive measures against these diseases. The health department teams will disseminate information across the district, while also placing informative materials in private hospitals. This strategy seeks to empower the public with the knowledge needed to safeguard themselves from these infections.

Dr Kaur underlined the importance of immediate reporting of dengue and malaria cases in private hospitals to the health department. She emphasised that health minister has spearheaded an anti-dengue campaign across the state with new slogan, “Har Shukarwar Dengu Te Vaar.” The health drive involves a Friday cleaning routine in hospitals, targeting breeding grounds like coolers, pots, refrigerator trays and any stagnant water sources.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh urged doctors and nodal officers to actively cooperate in curbing these diseases. During the meeting, assistant malaria officer Dalbir Singh, health supervisor Prem Singh, Jasbir Singh and other officers were present.

