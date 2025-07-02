Health dept declares July as anti-dengue month, intensifies awareness drives across district

To curb the spread of dengue during the monsoon, the health department has designated July as “Anti-Dengue Month.” Throughout the month, local health officials will conduct awareness camps across the district, urging residents to take preventive measures against the mosquito-borne disease. District information officer Parminder Singh and district BCC coordinator Barjinder Singh Brar making students aware about the prevention of dengue at Government High School Barewal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The monsoon arrived in the state on June 22, and six dengue cases have already been reported in the district. Last year, nearly 300 cases were recorded during the monsoon season.

The state’s health minister, who launched the anti-dengue campaign in Ludhiana on May 30, announced that the department aims to reduce dengue cases by 90% this year, building on the 50% reduction achieved in 2023.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur emphasised the importance of following health guidelines during the rainy season to effectively control the disease. She urged residents to keep their homes and surroundings clean, eliminate stagnant water, and remove waste from rooftops to prevent mosquito breeding.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang added that health department teams are conducting door-to-door dengue surveys to detect mosquito larvae early and break the transmission cycle.

As part of the campaign, awareness activities are being held in schools as well. On Wednesday, district mass media and information officer Parminder Singh and district BCC coordinator Barjinder Singh Brar educated students at Government High School, Barewal, about dengue prevention.

The department has also launched a weekly initiative, “Har Shukarvaar, Dengue te Vaar” (every Friday, strike on dengue), dedicating Fridays to intensified anti-dengue drives.