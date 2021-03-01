IND USA
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity

Only on-site registrations to take place on first day; Co-WIN portal for online registrations to go live too
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST

Health authorities across the tricity are ready to launch the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for citizens above the age of 60 and those with specified co-morbidities in the age of group of 45-59 from Monday.

In the first phase that was launched on January 16, only health workers and frontline workers from other departments were covered. The two groups will be able to access the facility in this phase too.

As the Centre will be launching Co-WIN 2.0 app for online registrations on Monday, people will be registered on-the-spot for vaccination on the first day.

The Chandigarh health department has released a list of seven government and five private facilities for the general public. The number will be increased in a couple of days. In Mohali district, the drive will be carried out at seven civil hospitals besides 29 private hospitals. The Panchkula administration will launch it from just three government facilities on Monday.

The vaccine will be administered for free at all government hospitals, while private ones will collect 250, which includes the dose cost and service charges.

The Mohali administration has roped in as many as 29 private hospitals across the district.
The Mohali administration has roped in as many as 29 private hospitals across the district.

‘Pre-register to avoid rush’

“The five private empanelled hospitals have received the vaccines and necessary arrangements have been done at all the sites. The public will be able to see the slots from Monday morning when Co-WIN goes live,” said Dr Manjeet Singh, district immunisation officer, Chandigarh.

Officials said that no target has been set for the first day and the number of jabs will depend on the response from the public.

“We advise people to register online first and choose their slot in order to avoid rush; so that Covid appropriate behaviour guidelines can be ensured at vaccination sites,” said UT health secretary Arun Gupta.

While the Mohali administration has roped in 29 private hospitals to avoid rush, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan also advised senior citizens to pre-register in order to avoid queues.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali said: “Private hospitals will set their own timings, while government hospitals will provide the vaccine from 9am to 3pm. We have enough stock of the vaccine, and we will be supplying it to all private hospitals on Monday morning. It is not a target-oriented programme, but a voluntary one; so we will register whosoever comes forward.”

Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula, said the drive will be launched at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and Polyclinic, Sector 26, Panchkula, and Subdivisional Hospital, Kalka, on Monday.

Though timings are from 10am to 5pm, health officials urged people to come early for vaccination. At the time of administering the first dose, the staff will inform the beneficiary about the next date of vaccination.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the drive will be extended to around 20 government and private heath facilities. He said only those private hospitals will be roped in where people can avail themselves of central or state insurance schemes. Dr Meenu Sasan, nodal officer, health department, Panchkula, said separate slots will be created for Covid warriors who could not get vaccinated earlier.

