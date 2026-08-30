Health risk looms, garbage piles up as sanitation workers’ strike enters 4th week in Haryana

With the sanitation workers’ strike entering 24th day, Haryana is facing a severe sanitation and public health crisis, leaving massive piles of uncollected garbage decomposing across markets and residential areas. Health experts warned that the prolonged breakdown of civic services during the monsoon season could spark widespread outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

The garbage has started decomposing, emitting harmful gases. (HT)

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Ambala district epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said stagnant rainwater mixed with rotting garbage creates ideal breeding grounds for disease vectors. “Garbage accumulation has caused a surge in the number of flies and mosquitoes. Stagnant rainwater over and under the garbage poses a grave risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and diarrhoea. The garbage has started decomposing, emitting harmful gases. The self-decomposition of wet organic waste, particularly from restaurants, releases harmful gases, while uncleaned, clogged sewer lines risk contaminating municipal drinking water supplies,” he said.

Protest amid clean-up drive

In Karnal’s Ram Nagar on Saturday, protesting workers assembled near a dumping ground when the Municipal Corporation authorities arrived with JCBs and tractor-trolleys to clear garbage. Police detained several demonstrators and escorted waste removal vehicles to the disposal sites. A similar clash occurred earlier in the week in Hisar, where protesters threw garbage bags at police personnel attempting to clear roadways.

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{{^usCountry}} Karnal MC commissioner Saloni Sharma said the administration is deploying all available resources to maintain basic public hygiene. “Tippers are being sent door-to-door to collect garbage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karnal MC commissioner Saloni Sharma said the administration is deploying all available resources to maintain basic public hygiene. “Tippers are being sent door-to-door to collect garbage. {{/usCountry}}

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Approximately 90% coverage across households has been acheived. A special drive was launched across 30 high-risk locations. Our teams are maintaining continuous surveillance to prevent re-accumulation of waste,” she said.

According to Sharma, municipal teams cleared approximately 250 metric tonnes of garbage on Saturday alone, bringing total collections since August 19 to roughly 1,400 metric tonnes, all shifted to local solid waste treatment facilities.

In Ambala, municipal authorities have deployed on-roll staff across vulnerable wards to deal with the increasing garbage and ensure road sweeping.

Agitation extended

The protesters, led by Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh Haryana, have extended their agitation till Sunday until August 30, warning of an indefinite strike unless the state government fulfills its key demands, primarily the regularisation of contractual employees.

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Sushil Gurjar, president of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, accused the administration of reneging on past commitments. “The state government breached the assurances given during our May agitation. Now, all employees’ unions will support the strike of sanitation workers and revenue employees,” he said.

The state government has, meanwhile, maintained that it has already accepted 13 of their 14 demands and is seeking legal guidance on the regularisation. This was also informed to a delegation of workers during their meeting with cabinet minister Krishan Bedi in Kurukshetra last week.

Speaking in Karnal, Union power minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The matter is being looked into by the state government. In the past, many of their demands have been met. Any remaining issues are being actively considered.”

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