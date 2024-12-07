Menu Explore
Healthy dietary habits in spotlight at ‘HT Foodie Quiz’

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 07, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Dietician Madhvi Gupta, in a session, emphasised the importance of having home-cooked and balanced meals, and encouraged the families to adopt healthy eating habits

Hindustan Times, in collaboration with venue partner Satluj Public School, Sector 4, organised the “Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz 2024” on Friday.

Winners of the Chandigarh cluster round of the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz 2024 at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, in Panchkula on Friday. (HT Photo)
Winners of the Chandigarh cluster round of the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz 2024 at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, in Panchkula on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh Cluster Round of the quiz organised by Team Slurrp is now in its third season. This interactive parent-child quiz aims to instil the importance of healthy eating and promote “achchi bhookh,” the love for home-cooked and nutritious food among students.

The event saw participation from schools across the region. The quiz engaged students from Classes 3 to 6 and their parents in question rounds focusing on culinary and nutrition.

Dietician Madhvi Gupta, in a session, emphasised the importance of having home-cooked and balanced meals, and encouraged the families to adopt healthy eating habits.

The event culminated with the team from St Soldier School, Sector 16, Panchkula, emerging as the winner.

Managing director of Satluj Public School, Reekrit Serai, congratulated the participants and thanked HT Media Ltd business head Chhatra Chhetri, PACE Chandigarh head Monika, quizmaster and content lead at HT Labs Meghashyam Shirodkar, marketing manager - digital and brand at HT Media Ltd Anmol, and team PACE for organising the event, and also wished the winning team as it heads to the national finale.

