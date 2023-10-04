Heat-generating cotton fabric hogs the spotlight on Day 2 of CIPHET-IIFA 2023

The cotton-based heat-generating textiles, developed by the ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (ICAR-CIRCOT) in Mumbai, was one of the standout technologies showcased on the second day of CIPHET-IIFA 2023, an industry interface fair on agro-processing, hosted by the Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Dr P Jagajanantha showcasing heat-generating smart textile products during the CIPHET-IIFA 2023, an industry interface fair on agro-processing, in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Day two of the event, held at the CIPHET premises in Ludhiana, showcased a range of cutting-edge agro-processing technologies set to transform the Indian farming community and compete on a global scale.

Dr P Jagajanantha, a senior scientist of the quality evaluation and improvement division, with his team, developed cotton-based electrically conductive yarns that can be seamlessly stitched onto any fabric. This innovative approach has paved the way for the creation of heat-generating smart textile products with exceptional flexibility, lightweight properties, safety features and improved comfort.

The applications of this technology are extensive and diverse with products, including automobile seat covers, thermal jackets, heating gloves, warm mouse pads and heating pads, among others.

Speaking about this breakthrough, Dr Jagajanantha said, “We have displayed this technology in Ludhiana for potential entrepreneurs interested in utilising our development. Previously, similar technology was only available from high-end global brands in Western countries and was prohibitively expensive. However, our innovation offers the same quality at just one-fifth of the price.”

He further elaborated that these heat-generating textiles can achieve a maximum temperature of 50°C within 15 seconds, using a 5 to 12-voltage DC power supply with a current of 1 to 2 amperes. Importantly, these smart textile products have undergone water-repellent and flame-retardant treatments to ensure protection against water permeability and short circuit fire, prioritising user safety.

The technology behind these textiles operates on a simple conductive principle, applying a low voltage to the resistive material from a rechargeable battery. Primarily designed for hands and feet, these textiles are intended to combat frostbite or frostnip in severe cold conditions.

Contrary to existing heat-generating clothing in the market, which typically employs polyester and nylon materials, along with heavy electronic components, ICAR-CIRCOT’s cotton-based textiles offer a significantly more comfortable and safe option. The thin metal wires used in traditional products are prone to breakage, short circuits, and fire hazards, making them less reliable and secure. The ICAR-CIRCOT has emerged as a pioneer in the development of these game-changing cotton-based heat-generating textiles. They offer flexibility, lightness, safety, and superior comfort, setting a new standard in this industry.

This technology was recognised as one of the top five technologies by the ICAR Agricultural Engineering SMD and was officially unveiled during the 95th ICAR Foundation Day and Technology Day celebrations held from July 16 to 18 at the National Agriculture Science Complex in New Delhi.

