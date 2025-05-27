Heatwave: All Punjab schools to remain shut from June 2 to June 30

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday announced summer vacation in all schools from June 2 to 30. Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains

In a post on X, Bains said that in view of the heatwave in Punjab, all government, aided, recognised and private schools in the state remain closed during this period. He also advised students to utilise this period for engaging themselves in extracurricular activities, stating that this break would provide students and staff with a much-needed respite during the peak summer month.