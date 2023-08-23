Chandigarh tricity records heavy rain, several areas waterlogged

Heavy overnight rain threw life out of gear in Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Panchkula and Mohali, leaving several areas waterlogged. A waterlogged stretch on Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Wednesday after heavy overnight rain. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Union Territory recorded 84mm of rain on Wednesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain will continue through the day and is likely to recede from Thursday.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for heavy rain in the tricity around 5am. Till 5.30am, 47mm of rainfall had been recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39, Chandigarh, while till 8.30am, 84mm of rainfall had been recorded.

The minimum temperature fell from 28.3 degrees on Tuesday to 24.6 degrees on Wednesday due to the rain.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While a western disturbance is active in the region, the rain is primarily due to the monsoon system. A cyclonic circulation had formed over the Bay of Bengal and after crossing central India, it travelled north-westwards and affected our region.”

The monsoon trough is passing over northern Punjab. A comparatively low-pressure area was formed, leading to this rain.

While light to moderate showers are likely to continue during the day, the chances of rain will decrease from Thursday.

Panchkula recorded 39.5mm of rainfall, while Mohali got 33.5mm.

In Haryana, 79.5mm of rainfall was recorded in Mahendragarh, 68.5mm in Yamunanagar and 53.2mm in Ambala.

Punjab received relatively lesser rain with 37.4mm of rainfall in Ballowal Saunkhri, 35mm in Fatehgarh Sahib and 33.5mm in Balachaur.

