Chandigarh sees wettest June day since 2021

With 43.2 mm rain in just a span of two hours on Friday morning, the city saw its wettest June day since 2021 when 47.2 mm rain was recorded on June 12. While there are chances of light rain on Saturday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of heavy rain in the city between June 25 and June 27.

Overnight, around 8 mm rain had taken place but after 5:30pm, 35mm rain was recorded within a couple of hours. This has been the rainiest day of the year yet. It is also wetter than all of June last year when the highest amount of rain received was 17.6 mm on June 17.

Overall, 72 mm rain has been recorded in the city since the start of June. However, it is still 33.3% below normal but there are chances of more rain towards the end of the month.

Speaking about this, AK Singh, who has the charge of IMD Chandigarh director, said, “A system has formed over the region which stretches all the way up to Bihar. between June 25 and June 27, a good amount of rain is expected from this.”

Singh added that this is a part of pre-monsoon activity. Onset of monsoon is likely towards the first week of July, however, a system is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on June 25 which can speed up the monsoon system.

While IMD, in their nationwide forecast, has issued warning for heavy rain between June 25 to June 27 in the city, chances of rain will continue even after that with easterly and south easterly winds blowing in the region. Humidity, which had gone up to 96% on Friday, will also stay high during this.

Because of the rain, both day and night temperatures dipped. The maximum temperature fell from 36.1°C on Thursday to 33.1°C on Friday. The minimum temperature slipped from 29.1°C on Thursday to 26.8°C on Friday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 36°C while the minimum will remain between 25°C and 27°C.

