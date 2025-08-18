Heavy rain disrupts rail traffic, 23 trains affected in Ludhiana

Around 23 trains passing through Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan railway stations remain disrupted on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in the Jammu region. Among these, over 11 trains were short-terminated, six were rescheduled, and six were short-originated. Journeys of over 11 trains were cut short due to heavy rainfall in the Jammu region. (HT Photo)

According to railway officials, the distribution in train services followed the water level between the Budhi–Kathua section risen above the danger mark, forcing authorities to take precautionary measures.

Ludhiana–Jammu Tawi–Katra route worst hit

Reportedly, amid the incessant rainfall, the Ludhiana–Jammu Tawi–Katra route was the worst affected. On this route, six trains were short terminated, means the train does not run till its original destination; it is stopped at an earlier station. This included the Sarvodya Superfast Express (12473), Malwa Superfast Express (12919), and 22431 Express (running between Subedarganj and Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan), all three were short terminated at the Ferozepur division.

Similarly, the Archana Express (12355) and Begumpura Express (12237) were short terminated at Pathankot Cantt, while the Tata Nagar–Jammu Tawi Express (18101) was terminated at Gurdaspur.

Four trains were short-originated to maintain partial connectivity, including the Himgiri Express (12332), Archana Express (123556), Begumpura Express (12238), and Jammu Tawi–Tata Nagar Express train (18102).

Several trains on this route were also rescheduled. These include the (18310) Express train from Jammu Tawi to Sambalpur, Vande Bharat Express (22440) from Katra to New Delhi, Hemkunt Express (14610) from Ludhiana to Rishikesh, and Pooja Superfast Train (12414)from Jammu Tawi to Ajmer. In addition, the Malwa Express from Katra to Dr Ambedkar Nagar and the 12478 express train from Katra to Jamnagar were delayed by two hours each.

Other affected routes

Trains on other routes were also affected. These include the Subedarganj–Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Express and the Weekly Express from Kota to Katra, which were short-terminated at Ferozepur. The Superfast Express from Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan and Weekly Express from Katra to Kota were short-originated at Ferozepur division. The Himgiri Express from Howrah to Jammu Tawi was also short terminated.

Commenting on the disruption, senior railway officials in the Ferozepur division said, “To ensure that passengers were fully informed about the trains affected by the disruptions, help desks were set up at all major stations, and continuous announcements were made over the public address system. In addition, updated information about train schedules and changes was shared with passengers through bulk messages on mobile phones. Extra counters were also arranged at stations to help passengers claim refunds if needed, ensuring that no one faced unnecessary difficulties.”

Additionally, senior divisional commercial manager, Paramdeep Singh Saini, inspected the arrangements at Jalandhar Cantt station. Ticket checking staff, with support from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), actively interacted with travellers, assisting them to alternative trains to reach their destinations safely. Every effort was made to ensure that passengers waiting at the stations experienced minimal inconvenience during the disruptions.