: The district experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, with 35 mm of rain drenching the region. In response, the Chandigarh observatory of the Indian meteorological department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the area, cautioning residents of potential weather-related disruptions till July 10.

Heavy rains lash city; IMD issues orange alert in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

On July 8, Ludhiana witnessed a considerable drop in temperature, with the maximum temperature reaching 29 degrees Celsius. Comparatively, it reflected a 6-degree decrease from the previous day’s maximum temperature which was around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to a report shared by the spokesperson of the IMD, Chandigarh, “Today’s average maximum temperature in the region experienced a significant fall of -5.8 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday. It is notably below normal by -6.9 degrees Celsius. The district can expect light to moderate rainfall in most places on Sunday and at a few places on the 10th, and isolated showers thereafter. The maximum temperatures across the area are not expected to undergo substantial changes over the next five days. However, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms and lightning during this period.”

Ludhiana is anticipated to have a minimum temperature of around 27.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weather forecast for Saturday indicates cloudy skies throughout the day, with intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms.

“Residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared for the inclement weather conditions, as heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to impact the district,” reads the weather report.

