Rainy weekend on the cards for Chandigarh

After 1.1 mm rain in the city on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain from Friday onwards. Students taking cover under umbrellas at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on a scorching Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “There is a possibility of heavy showers in the city over the weekend, but the chances will be slim from Monday. The inference of Western Disturbances (WD) with cyclonic circulation and monsoon system as seen in July is unlikely in August.”

“From Monday, for at least a week, WDs remain unlikely and heavy rain is also not expected. But the temperature can rise by 1-2°C. Because there is already so much moisture due to the rains, humidity levels will also remain high,” he added.

The monsoon system is likely to get active again around August 12 or 13, but more details are awaited regarding this.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 36°C on Wednesday to 35.8°C on Thursday, still three degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 28.5°C to 27.2°C, one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature around 27°C.