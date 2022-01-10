Heavy rains bring back waterlogging woes in Haryana

Heavy rains have lashed most parts of Haryana in the past couple of days and led to waterlogging in several urban and rural pockets of the state.

As per the reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Haryana received 18mm rain in the past 24 hours.

Maximum 49mm rainfall was reported in Gurugram, followed by 30mm in Jhajjar district, 29mm in Yamunanagar, 26mm in Mahendergarh, 22mm in Faridabad, 21mm in Panchkula, 20mm in Ambala, 18mm in Sonepat, 17mm in Kaithal, 16mm each in Kurukshetra and Karnal and 15mm in Jind.

Residents of several northern and southern districts faced problems of waterlogging while farmers struggled to protect their crops from the water retention.

Rain boon to wheat, bane of mustard, veggies

Agricultural experts have termed the winter rains at this stage a boon for the wheat, but advised the farmers to protect their crop from waterlogging.

As per experts, rain at this stage will improve photosynthesis, resulting in better growth of both the early and lateral varieties of the wheat. The rain has also resulted in a drop in temperature, which is in favour of the crop. The wheat crop requires temperature below 22°C and favourable cold conditions are helping to gain required growth of the plant of both early and lateral varieties. Also, the farmers need not irrigate the crop for the next couple of weeks, they added.

Karam Chand, deputy director, agriculture, Kaithal district, said as of now, there were no reports of damage to the crop or waterlogging. He, however, advised the farmers to avoid irrigation for the next couple of days.

Farmers said excess rain is bad for the mustard and vegetables. “The mustard crop is in maturing stage, but the rain has flattened most of the crop and this will affect the yield,” said a farmer, Nirmal Singh, of Indri of Karnal district.

Even in an advisory to the farmers, IMD Chandigarh had asked them to withhold irrigation in mustard crop due to possibility of rain till January 10.

Also, farmers said that the rain has affected the harvesting of vegetables. “Now, the prices of potato have increased to ₹1,000 per quintal from the last month’s ₹600. But now, we are unable to harvest the crop due to rain,” said Rajiv Kumar, a farmer from Shahbad in Kurukshetra district.