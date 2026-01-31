Heavy snowfall paralyses life: In Pangi valley, teen carried on back for 33 km to hospital

Following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, road connectivity in several areas has been disrupted, adding to the difficulties faced by residents. In the tribal Pangi valley of the Bharmaur assembly constituency in Chamba district, a 14-year-old boy from Shoon village had to be carried on the back for nearly 33 km to reach Killar hospital on Friday due to his illness, as roads in the area remained closed following heavy snowfall. (HT Photo)

Those accompanying him, including his parents, took turns carrying him to the hospital amid the snowfall. A video of the arduous journey also surfaced on social media on Friday, highlighting the exhausting conditions faced by the family to take him to the hospital.

Satish Rana, a panchayat Samiti member from Panchayats Seichu-Shoon in Pangi, said, “He had developed a mouth infection and had not been eating for several days. He needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment. The Killar hospital is around 42 km from our village, but since roads were blocked at many places, they had to walk nearly 33 km to reach there.

“He was accompanied by his parents and a few villagers and had to be carried on their back in turns. They started the journey at 6 am and reached the hospital around 5 pm. Around 4 feet of snow has accumulated here, paralysing life completely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharmaur MLA Janak Raj said that during these difficult days of snowfall, the people of Pangi valley are facing problems. “I will take up this matter with the state government. The road connectivity should be restored as soon as possible, so that people of the tribal area get a sigh of relief. Life here has become tough.”

After a risky and physically exhausting journey, the boy was admitted to Killar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 485 roads, including 3 national highways, remained blocked in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Lahaul-Spiti district was the worst hit with 273 roads blocked, followed by 67 roads blocked in Mandi, 57 in Kullu and 40 in Shimla district. In Chamba district, 35 roads were blocked. While NH-03 and NH-505 remained blocked in Lahaul-Spiti, NH-305 was blocked in Kullu district.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at many places in the state on February 1. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places on January 31, February 2 and 3, while dry weather is expected in the state on February 4 and 5.