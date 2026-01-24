Held with chitta, Himachal cop dismissed

Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday dismissed a traffic police constable who was arrested with chitta on January 22, said officials. Rahul, posted as constable with Shimla police, was arrested on January 22 and an NDPS case was also registered against him. (File)

The dismissed constable, Rahul Kumar, was posted with the Shimla traffic police. He is the 12 cops dismissed by the police department for possession of drugs.

On January 22, police had arrested three persons, including a cop, with 9.48 gm chitta from Shoghi barrier in Shimla. The accused were identified as Vikas Kumar, 32, of Sirmaur, Rahul Kumar, 35, of Junga, Shimla, and Gaurav Bhardwaj, 23, hailing from Mandi.

Rahul is working as constable with traffic police in Shimla. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the West Shimla police station. The trio was arrested at about after the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped for checking while the vehicle was en route from Chandigarh to Shimla. Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, a total of 9.480 grams of heroin was recovered from them.

In a statement issued on Friday, police department said, “Considering the seriousness of the offence, the adverse impact on the department’s image, and the need to maintain discipline and integrity within the force, constable Rahul Kumar has been immediately dismissed.”

The statement by police said that the action is taken “to send a clear, firm, and unequivocal message to the Himachal Pradesh Police that there is no place for either heroin traffickers or heroin addicts in the Himachal Pradesh Police”.