Heli service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi shrine soon

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is mulling a direct helicopter service from Jammu Airport to the Panchhi helipad near the shrine in Trikuta Hills of Katra, Reasi. The move comes as part of its continued endeavours to streamline the pilgrimage and provide better facilities.

Though the fare is yet to be finalised, it is expected to be below ₹ 5,000 per passenger for a one-way journey. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Everything has almost been finalised. Authorities are awaiting a nod from the civil aviation ministry. We expect to start the service in the ensuing Navratras, beginning October 15,” said officials.

The tender has been allotted to two private helicopter companies.

“Once the service starts, the pilgrims can book their tickets online and offline. Though the fare is yet to be finalised, it is expected to be below ₹5,000 per passenger for a one-way journey,” they added.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also expressed his happiness over the decision.

“This Navratras, pilgrims would get the gift of direct helicopter service from Jammu to Vaishno Devi Bhawan,” he posted on micro-blogging platform X.

From October 16, the pilgrims will have to shell out more for the helicopter service between Katra and Sanjhi-Chhat as the price for a round-trip will go up from ₹3,640 to ₹4,200.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Community kitchen at Bhairon Ghati temple

Officials said that the shrine board will open a free langar (community kitchen) for the pilgrims at Bhairon Ghati from October 15, the first Navratra.

“It will be third such free langar by the board. Two are already operating at Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat,” said officials.

A week ago, the shrine board had introduced virtual reality headset for the pilgrims at a charge of ₹101.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail