Help Punjab get rid of corruption, drugs: Mann to new recruits

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday appealed to the newly recruited youth to become the foot soldiers of the state government’s crusade against corruption and drugs. A recruit receives a job letter in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT)

Addressing a gathering while handing over appointment letters to 450 youth here, the CM said that these young recruits have now become an integral part of the state government.

“It is the need of the hour to eliminate these (drugs and corruption) scourges from the state, for which the support of the youth is pivotal. Campaigns like Yudh Nashian Virudh have been launched for the well-being of the state’s youth, making it imperative for everyone to contribute to their success,” the CM said.

The recruits belong to departments of housing, agriculture, water resources, sports and youth services, local government, Health and family welfare, school education, water supply and sanitation, and excise and taxation.

Mann said that to date, the state government has provided 54,142 jobs to the youth over the past three years.

“The state government has surpassed the milestone of providing over 54,000 government jobs through a transparent and merit-based process, Mann said.

Gurjeet Singh of Moga, who joined as an agriculture development officer, thanked the state government for the job letter and said earlier she had missed qualifying by just one or two marks.

Sandeep Kaur from Patiala said this will be her sixth government job. “Athletes like me are now securing jobs in our respective fields,” she said.

Vipanjot from Jalalabad, who has been appointed as an agriculture development officer, said: “Opportunities are being provided to those who work hard. Anyone who is determined and dedicated can succeed. I am proud to receive this government job.”

Cabinet ministers Dr Ravjot Singh, Barinder Goyal, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, and others were also present.