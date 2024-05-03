 Heroin, ammo found near IB Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
Heroin, ammo found near IB Amritsar

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 03, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Information was received about a bag in the border area in Mode village of Amritsar, following which a search operation was launched, the BSF spokesperson said.

Over 5kg heroin and a box of ammunition were recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar on Thursday, an official said.

The official said five small packets of heroin weighing 5.275 kg and a box containing 37 live cartridges were found in the bag.

Chandigarh / Heroin, ammo found near IB Amritsar
