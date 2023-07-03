Virtual courts to settle traffic challans in five districts of Himachal Pradesh

High Court of Himachal Pradesh chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao inaugurated virtual courts of mobile traffic magistrates for disposal of motor vehicle challans, in five districts through video-conferencing on Monday. The virtual courts are aimed at moving towards paperless courts and reducing footfall in the courts. (HT file)

The five districts are Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur. Justices Vivek Singh Thakur, Ajay Mohan Goel, Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Satyen Vaidya, Sushil Kukreja and Virender Singh were also present on the occasion.

The virtual courts are aimed at moving towards paperless courts and reducing footfall in the courts. The road map for creating the virtual court for disposal of motor vehicle challans was prepared in 2019 and the first virtual court was made functional in Shimla in December 2021.

The establishment of virtual court of mobile traffic magistrate, Shimla, has yielded fruitful result as 1,932 cases have been disposed of through virtual court application and an amount of ₹39.84 lakh has been collected as fine.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said access to the justice is one of the most fundamental tenets of the Constitution. “Therefore, to ensure that such access is not diminished and the said ideal is not jeopardized, adequate infrastructure needs to be provided to the courts,” he said.

The chief justice stressed the need of correlation between access to justice and physical and digital infrastructure. He further said the inauguration of virtual courts of five districts shall benefit the public at large. Now the litigants don’t have to travel from far flung areas for the disposal of their challans and also reduce the pendency of the motor vehicle challans in the courts. He expressed the hope that the institution of judiciary will keep the purpose, for which it is formed and will continue to serve with the same zeal.