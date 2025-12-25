High court stays felling of trees across Punjab

Expressing concern over the depleting green cover in the state, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday stayed felling of trees for projects and other activities till the next date of hearing. The next date of hearing is yet to be notified. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry observed that even Rajasthan has 4.8% green cover of the total geographical area, whereas Punjab and Haryana have less than that. “..(the kind of) environmental degradation the state is getting into, it appears it may cross the point of no return and restore environmental and ecological balance,” the bench observed while passing the order and asking the Punjab government counsel to apprise relevant authorities about the order in no time. The detailed order is awaited.

The court was hearing a petition from Shubham Singh seeking quashing of a recent decision of the Mohali administration in which 251 trees are to be cut for building three roundabouts near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sector 78/79, and near CP-67 mall by Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA). The next date of hearing is yet to be notified.

Petitioner’s counsel Harlove Singh Rajput had pointed out that the large-scale deforestation being carried out by the authorities is having a grave and irreversible impact on Punjab’s fragile ecology, biodiversity and climate resilience. As per the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR), 2023, and an affidavit submitted by Punjab’s principal chief conservator of forests before the National Green Tribunal, Punjab has lost 1.13% of its geographical area under forest cover and 0.28% under tree cover over the past 22 years. “Specifically, the forest cover has already declined from 2,432 sq km (4.80%) in 2001 to 1,846.09 sq. km (3.67%) in 2023. The tree cover reduced from 1,634 sq km (3.20%) to 1,475.15 sq km (2.92%) in the same period,” Rajput had submitted, adding that the combined forest and tree cover dropped from 8% in 2001 to just 6.59% in 2023, making Punjab one of the lowest-ranking states in the country in this regard.

The court was told that the issue of deforestation in India is of alarming concern as reflected in the recent international assessments. He referred to a UK-based consultancy firm, Utility Bidder, and said that India ranks second globally in terms of the rate of deforestation, having lost approximately 6,68,400 hectares of forest cover over the past three decades. “India has recorded the highest increase in deforestation between 1990 and 2020, with an overall difference of 2,84,400 hectares in forestry loss during that period. These figures underscore the urgent need for the enforcement of forest conservation laws and the ecological consequences of unchecked deforestation,” Rajput had told the court referring to the report.