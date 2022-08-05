High drama witnessed outside CP’s office in Ludhiana
A high drama was witnessed outside the office of commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, on Friday, after a face-off between the members of Shiv Sena Hindustan and Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai’s family.
Notably, Ghai is accused in over 120 cases of fraud with his clients who aspired to settle abroad, and was nabbed by the Jalandhar police in July this year.
While Shiv Sena leaders, along with a few victims, reached the police headquarters seeking attachment of Ghai’s property and protested against police inaction, Ghai‘s wife, along with her relatives, also reached the spot accusing Shiv Sena members of demanding ₹10 lakh. She alleged after she refused to pay the amount, Shiv Sena activists threatened to stage a protest against Ghai.
A woman relative of Ghai even accused a Shiv Sena leader of kidnapping Ghai’s children four years ago. ACP Harish Behal, confronting the woman, asked why she didn’t lodge a complaint at that time.
The relatives of Ghai were even seen thrashing the posters of Shiv Sena leaders with slippers.
Rajiv Tandon of Shiv Sena Hindustan said Ghai who had duped hundreds of people should have been dealt with strictly. Another leader said Ghai’s properties should have been attached to provide relief to the complainants.
The situation heated up after both the groups started protesting against each other and also raised slogans against the local administration and police. After the intervention of senior police officers, including Behal, the situation was pacified.
Behal said appropriate action would be taken against those who disturbed law-and-order outside the CP office.
AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme
The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU's students welfare office on Friday. Chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics. AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world.
Yogi asks Congress to apologise over ‘black protest’
LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the Congress to apologise to the nation for “insulting” Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back. The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
Ludhiana logs 30 new Covid cases
As many as 30 new cases of Covid were reported in the district on Friday. Of 254 active cases, 238 are under home isolation. As many as 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while three patients are admitted in a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,657 Covid infections, of which 1,09,399 have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 have succumbed to it.
Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case: Judge who recorded accused’s confession testifies before court
Ad hoc sessions judge Prasad Kulkarni, who had as a metropolitan magistrate recorded accused Pradeep Rajbhar's confessional statement in March 2016, testified before the trial court on Friday in the Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder case. The testimony was recorded via videoconferencing. During the examination by special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade, judge Kurlkarni said that Rajbhar had willingly narrated the sequence of events in Hindi which he transcribed in English.
Now cloakrooms of many key NCR stations to run on PPP model
Providing a fillip to the public-private partnership model of functioning, preparations are now afoot to hand over cloakrooms of many railway stations of North Central Railway to private hands. Preparations are being made for launching this initiative at Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Agra stations among others, informed NCR officials. To begin with, the process of awarding the contract of running the cloakroom at the Prayagraj division has also been started.
