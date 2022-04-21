Hike in canteen rates: PU hostellers want their mess accounts closed
: In a new turn of events in the ongoing Panjab University (PU) student stir over hike in mess and canteen rates, many hostellers have now submitted applications for closing their mess accounts to mark their protest against the varsity’s move to increase compulsory diets to 30.
Students signed the applications for closing their accounts on the call given by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar). The body, in a statement said more than 50 students signed the applications in girls’ hostel number 2 on Tuesday and around 60 students signed applications in boys hostel number 2 on Wednesday.
“We have submitted the applications in the warden office today but after we were told by the warden that she is unaware that whether the mess account can be closed by the warden, the representatives met dean students welfare (DSW) to raise the issue,” a PSU-Lalkaar member said.
“The compulsory diets are a burden on students as most of the students do not consume 30 diets in a month in their hostel,” another student body member said.
PSU-Lalkaar also gave a call to boycott boys’ hostel number 3 mess in solidarity with the protest. President Sandeep said students showed an enthusiastic response to the call, adding that inflation should be a non-issue as PU is a public university. He further said the caristy should read the reading on the wall and withdraw the pro-contractors order.
PU’s dean student welfare (DSW), Jagtar Singh said that he has not received any information from any hostel, adding, “If any report comes, it will be discussed at students’ level and with wardens as well.”
How protest started
PU had in December announced revised rates of eatables at hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand the pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
After a joint protest by student bodies earlier this month, the varsity announced that they have reduced prices of regular meal for boys from ₹43.50 to ₹40 and from ₹42 to ₹38.50 for girls with 30 fixed diets. However, the rate of the special meal for both boys and girls remains unchanged at ₹48.
Meanwhile, other student bodies Students For Society (SFS) and SATH have also continued their sit-in protest outside the V-C office.
-
Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
A 2004-batch IPS officer, Raj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police. He has replaced also a 2004-batch IPS officer, Omvir Singh, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
-
Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire
Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.
-
Four Night Food Streets to come up at Panchkula
Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth about ₹4.35 crore. The locations for the four Night Food Streets are being worked out.
-
Religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh welcome Yogi directive on loudspeakers
Reacting to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal, some districts, including Mathura and Kanpur, saw voluntary steps to either let loudspeakers remain silent or remove them from temples. Clerics in Lucknow were perhaps the first to take the initiative after Mathura, where loudspeakers atop Bhagwat Bhavan at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, remained silent on Wednesday. Shia clerics, too, supported the order and issued directives to limit the sound of loudspeakers at mosques.
-
Two booked for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh
Police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident on April 14. More stories from the region: Upgrade engg branches to depts, UIET teachers urge V-C CHANDIGARH The teachers of Panjab University's University Institute of Engineering and Technology met V-C Raj Kumar on Wednesday and submitted a representation demanding that individual branches of the institute be upgraded to independent departments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics