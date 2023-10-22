Hike prize money for Asiad winners, says Hooda

Former chief minister (CM) and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded an increase in the reward meant for Asian Games medal winners. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded that the government should give at least ₹ 5 crore to gold medal winners, ₹ 3 crore to silver medal winners and ₹ 2 crore to the players who won bronze medals. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, Hooda said during the Congress tenure, the government had formulated a sports policy “Padak Lao, Pad Pao”, wherein the winners were honoured with a cash reward of up to ₹5 crore, but even after nine years, the BJP government has failed to increase the reward amount appropriately.

He demanded that the government should give at least ₹5 crore to gold medal winners, ₹3 crore to silver medal winners and ₹2 crore to the players who won bronze medals.

“The players should get appointment to higher posts like DSP on the lines of the Congress government. Nearly 750 players were appointed to higher posts under the sports policy during my government, but as soon as BJP came to power, it took away the right of appointment from players to the posts of DSP and other class one positions,” he added.

The former CM said even neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, are following the policy of Congress and appointing its medal winners to the post of DSP.

“In such a situation, the question arises that why is the BJP-JJP government not doing this? Does the government not want to give proper respect to the players due to political hatred or negativity,” he questioned.

Hooda said players of Haryana work to not only bring glory to the state, but also the country. “Haryana’s players have once again brought glory to the country and the state by winning the maximum number of medals in the Asian Games. In such a situation, the state government should leave no stone unturned in their honour. The respect given to players also inspires other youth of the country towards greater achievements in the field of sports,” he stated.

He said the government has also almost abolished the 3 percent sports quota given to sportspersons in jobs by the Congress government, by limiting it to a few departments.

