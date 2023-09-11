Himachal: 3 labourers from Nepal killed as truck rolls down gorge

Three labourers from Nepal were killed and five injured when the tipper truck they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge at Khashdhar in Chirgaon tehsil of Shimla’s Rohru sub division, police said on Monday.

The victims, all natives of Nepal, were working for a contractor engaged with the public works department for constructing a road in Chirgaon and were returning home when the accident took place on Sunday evening, Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said.

Rescue teams took all eight victims to the civil hospital at Rohru, where doctors declared three brought dead.

A case was registered and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.

