Himachal: Aarti Gupta appointed director of public relations

Aarti Gupta, additional director, Information and Public Relations, was promoted as the director of the department on Thursday. She is the first woman officer within the department to become the director.

She has been serving in the department for the last 33 years. Gupta joined as an assistant public relations officer in 1991 and became an information officer in the department after passing the commission exams in 1992. She was promoted to deputy director in 2009 and to joint director in 2013. Before being elevated as a director, she was holding the charge of additional director since 2021.

Gupta thanked chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for having faith in her and expressed her gratitude to him.