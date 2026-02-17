Himachal assembly sees heated exchange over RDG halt

Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday again witnessed some heated scenes over the issue of revenue deficit grant (RDG) discontinuation with Congress asking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “speak up for state’s right” and BJP accusing the government of “misleading”. Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri during the Himachal assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri, who carried the Constitution to the assembly, asked the saffron party legislators to clear their stand on RDG. Terming RDG as the “right of the state” under the federal system provided under the Constitution, Agnihotri said, “Over the last few years the rights of states are being diluted.”

Urging the BJP to rise above party lines, Agnihotri said “Today it is about the future of the state if you don’t stand with the state this too will go in history.”

Hitting out at former CM and leader of opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, Agnihotri said, “Jai Ram Thakur has become directionless. The state is staring at a loss of ₹55,000 crore, are you not feeling the pain. You should have led us in this fight for the right of the state.”

“This is not about the government but about state,” said Agnihotri, while reiterating that despite fiscal challenges we will continue with Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and no salary will be stopped.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA from Nachan, Vinod Kumar accused the deputy CM of “misleading”. “RDG was only temporary and not permanent but the Congress is misleading on the same,” he said.

Voicing similar thoughts, BJP MLA Prakash Rana said, “Stop misleading the people of the state. You are blaming us for your failures. You should accept that you are unable to run the government. On one day you claim to make state self reliant and other day you take u turn and claim Himachal cannot become revenue surplus. You failed to curtail your wasteful expenditures, so why should we come along?” asked Rana.

Later, while speaking to media on assembly premises, leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur said, “The Congress party has been carrying copies of the Constitution since the Lok Sabha elections and talking about the Constitution being in danger. The real danger is within the Congress party itself, as seen from the election results.”

He added “The Finance Commission had already made it clear that RDG is not a permanent right. It is meant to help improve financial conditions.”

Accusing the government of mismanagement, Thakur said. “You gave guarantees. Is it the Centre’s responsibility to fulfill your guarantees?”

Cabinet delegation to meet PM: Agnihotri

Agnihotri, talking to media, on Tuesday, said the state Cabinet, under the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek restoration of the RDG. He said time to meet PM yet to be confirmed .

“We will meet the PM under the leadership of the CM, and we hope that PM Modi will restore Himachal Pradesh’s RDG,” Agnihotri said. “Before March, the PM should intervene and restore the RDG. He has visited Himachal and understands its financial situation. Restoration of RDG is essential so that we can pay salaries, pensions and discharge the state’s responsibilities,” he said.