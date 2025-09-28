Himachal: Bar Council condemns unruly protests over Yug case verdict

The Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh has strongly condemned the unruly demonstrations that followed the high court’s recent verdict in the Yug murder case, terming them “gross disrespect to the majesty of law” and an assault on judicial dignity. In a resolution unanimously passed at an emergent meeting of its General House on September 26, the council criticised derogatory remarks, abusive slogans and attempts to malign judges. Council terms demonstrations “gross disrespect to law” and urges action against offenders and lax authorities. (Sourced)

The protests erupted after the Himachal Pradesh high court on September 23 commuted the death sentences of two convicts — Chander Sharma, 26, and Vikrant Bakshi, 22 — to life imprisonment, while acquitting a third, Tejinder Pal, 29, of all charges.

On Thursday, residents of Shimla, including Yug’s family members wearing blindfolds and other protesters donning black badges, marched at Ridge Maidan. They shouted slogans against the court’s order and questioned the judicial system. During the protest, the participants allegedly used abusive language against judges.

The Bar Council has expressed serious concern, terming such acts a “direct assault on judicial independence — one of the basic features of the Constitution of India.” It criticised authorities for permitting the procession without foreseeing its consequences and held police responsible for failing to curb the mob’s unruly behaviour.

The council called for strict action against those involved and demanded accountability from government officials who failed to discharge their duties.

The Yug case, one of the most heinous crimes in Himachal Pradesh, dates back to June 14, 2014, when the four-year-old boy was abducted from his courtyard in Ram Bazaar, tortured and killed. His skeletal remains were recovered two years later from a municipal water tank in Kelston. The crime had triggered massive public outrage, candlelight marches and protests demanding justice.

In September 2018, a district and sessions court had awarded the death penalty to the convicts under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 364(a) (kidnapping for murder for ransom).