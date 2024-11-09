Himachal BJP hits out at Congress over ‘samosa’ controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress-led state government controversy over a CID probe into samosa and cakes meant for chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being served to his security staff instead. Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur (File)

Raising questions over the episode, leader of opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur questioned, “How did a samosa become an anti-government act?... The opposition people did not eat the samosa.”

Thakur took note of the futility of the exercise, saying, “At a time when anarchy and corruption are at their peak at every level in the state, the government’s police was tracking down the person who ate the samosa. To blow up such a small matter at such a big level is to play with the image of Himachal and its people.”

Oppn politicising ‘trivial matters’: CM’s office

The CM’s chief media adviser, Naresh Chauhan, meanwhile, criticised the Opposition for politicising every “trivial matter”, “No such investigation was ordered. This could be an internal matter of the CID. The BJP is defaming the state in this way to gain benefits elsewhere.”

While interacting with the media, CID DG Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, said, “This is an internal matter. The report has been leaked, this is a serious issue. Now it is being blown out of proportion unnecessarily. No action will be taken against anyone. No clarification has been sought from anyone.”

“After the event on October 21, when the officers were sitting, it was pointed out that refreshments were ordered but they were not served. So, I asked for it to be looked into. The purpose was to find out due to whose negligence the VVIP refreshments were distributed among other people. This was an internal matter and as a consequence, the report was submitted in writing.”

“It is wrong to leak an internal report. It should not be politicised,” Ojha said, while hinting that they will look into how the report was leaked.