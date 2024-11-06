After LS loss in Himachal, Cong dissolves state unit

The Congress on Wednesday disbanded the entire party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a possible consequence of setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, an embarrassing Rajya Sabha loss and several organisational and policy faux-pas that exposed infighting in the only north Indian state the party governs. Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh. (ANI PHOTO)

Also Read: Operate Kalka-Shimla rail on green hydrogen: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu to Centre

The reconstitution of the unit might see the wings of party chief Pratibha Singh, an influential power centre in the state, getting clipped, said Congress leaders aware of the development.

Also Read: Deadline to apply for police recruitment in Himachal extended to November 12

“Congress president has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, district presidents and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,” an official communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Also Read: Himachal must get ‘Green Bonus’ for conserving its forest cover: CM to Niti Aayog

An AICC functionary added that the dissolution of the state unit took place months after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge promised tough measures in states where the Congress performed badly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In Himachal Pradesh, the party failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat.

“The Lok Sabha debacle seems to be the immediate trigger but the party might also try to clip the wings of Pratibha Singh, widow of the five-term chief minister Virbhadra Singh,” said the leaders quoted above.

Reacting to the development Pratibha Singh said, “We, both the CM and me, had requested the high command to dissolve the PCC. We had sent the letter requesting the same. We will be inducting new people who will work actively for the party. This time will be keep the committee precise.”

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “IT was high time that PCC was reconstitued. This body was working for more than 15 yeras and this was need of the hour. The committee had become defunct as many members had become inactive and few had even retired. The revival will induct fresh blood in the party.”

Earlier this year, the Congress failed to win the Rajya Sabha election despite a comfortable margin of 10 votes over the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rampant cross-voting damaged the Congress nominee, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, and laid bare factionalism and inner-party conflicts with many leaders pointing fingers at Singh loyalists. Singhvi later got elected to the Upper House from Telangana.

A second leader argued that the overhaul became necessary as there has been no change in the state unit ever since the Congress formed the government in December 2022.

In September, the state government triggered a controversy after state minister Vikramaditya Singh – Pratibha Singh’s son – pushed for mandatory display of owner’s names in shops and eateries, and cited Uttar Pradesh as the inspiration.

The administration later walked back the move and said that no official decision was taken in this regard. Two Congress functionaries said that an irked party high command expressed its displeasure at Singh’s plans, which was similar to a controversial order by the Uttar Pradesh government. Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla spoke to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vikramaditya Singh to resolve the situation. Later, Shukla said that a committee formed by the Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker had sought to regulate vendors by giving them licence. Shukla insisted that the vendors “don’t have to display their names” but the move was aimed “to ensure traffic does not get disturbed.”

“The reconstitution of the state unit will be to reduce factionalism and ensure that the government and the organisation are in sync with each other,” said the second leader, requesting anonymity.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said, “The dissolution of PCC is part standard practice of the party. This was long expected and long awaited. The committee will be constituted by way of nomination that will go directly to the incharge of the state.”

Former CM and leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur, said, “Congress party has realized that Congress government and as well its committee had lost the touch with ground reality. The party despite being in power had lost all 4 seats in Parliamentary elections. The Congress senior leaders are not happy with the government as well as committee. This overhauling of the party will not just remain till dissolving the committee next will be government. The public sentiment is against the government and the high command.”

(With inputs from Shailee Dogra)