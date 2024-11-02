Deadline to apply for police recruitment in Himachal extended to November 12

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has extended the last date of applications for police recruitment till November 12. Himachal has invited applications for 1,088 constable positions. ((Representative image))

A state government spokesperson on Friday said the deadline was extended from October 31 to November 12 on the directions of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The extension comes after the website of HPPSC did not work and many applicants could not file applications.

The spokesperson said the extension was intended to allow more time for youth across the state to apply for the post and this decision would benefit thousands of prospective candidates.

HPPSC has invited applications for 1,088 constable positions in the state police department. The spokesperson added the present state government has reserved 30% vacancies in police department for women to promote gender equity.