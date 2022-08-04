Himachal BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passes away

BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness. He was 65.

He breathed his last at his house in Amb town with his family by his side. He was suffering heart ailments and was unwell for some time.

Sharma started his political career as a student leader and played a key role in making the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP, a force to reckon with in Kangra. He was even jailed during the emergency.

He was elected from Amb assembly constituency in 1998 and served as excise and taxation-cum-youth welfare and sports minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP government.

He was close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stint as the in-charge of state party affairs in the late ’90s.

A trusted lieutenant of Dhumal, Sharma was thee overall in-charge of the election campaign of Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

He was the state vice-president and vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA).

In an emotional tribute, Dhumal tweeted, “Zamana bade shauk se sun raha tha. Tumhi so gaye dastan kehte kehte (People were listening with great interest, it’s you who’s slept while relating the tale). Lost a trusted companion and a true friend; I am hurt. Goodbye my friend.”

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences, saying: “I am pained to hear about the passing away of Praveen Sharmaji. He dedicatedly worked to strengthen the party and his contribution cannot be forgotten. We will always miss him.”

Expressing grief, BJP national president JP Nadda said Sharma’s life was dedicated to the service of people and the party.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, agriculture minister Virender Kashyap and former state party president Satpal Singh Satti also mourned Sharma’s death.