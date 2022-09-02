Himachal BJP leaders meet Nadda, Shah; discuss strategy for assembly polls
After holding a series of meetings in the poll-bound state to formulate a strategy, Himachal’s BJP top brass held consultations with national party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi
After holding a series of meetings in the poll-bound state to formulate a strategy, Himachal’s Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) top brass held consultations with national party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the political situation even as the opposition, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had already announced guarantees to woo the electorate.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who presided over the state cabinet meeting, left for Delhi on Wednesday. State party chief Suresh Kashyap, party in-charge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna, election management committee head Rajeev Bindal, party’ organising secretary Pavan Rana and chief minister’s political adviser Trilok Jamwal, who is also party general secretary, attended the meeting.
Their meeting with Nadda lasted more than three hours. Party leaders held consultations over guarantees announced by Congress and AAP in Himachal and their likely impact on the electorate. Congress on Wednesday announced 10 guarantees, including the restoration of the old pension scheme for employees, ₹1,500 monthly financial assistance for women between 18 to 60 years, the creation of five lakh jobs and 300 units of free electricity. In a bid to woo female voters of Himachal Pradesh, AAP promised 1,000 monthly allowances to all women above the age of 18 years, if the party is voted to power. Female voters comprise 49.4% of the total electorate in Himachal. The BJP leaders discussed ways to counter Congress and AAP.
The BJP has already constituted a committee under Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar to draft its vision document for assembly elections due this year-end.
With Congress already initiating the process for ticket allocation, the BJP leaders discussed the situation arising in the party after many leaders switched over to the ruling party from AAP and Congress, while two Independent legislators, Hoshyar Singh from Dehra and Parkash Rana from Jogindernagar, were amongst the first prominent leaders to join the BJP. The cadres had strongly resisted the entry of Hoshyar Singh in Dehra where he defeated five-time legislator Ravinder Singh Ravi while the entry of Congress MLA from Kangra Pawan Kajal has widened the chasm between his supporters and BJP workers in Kangra.
Kajal and Nalagarh legislator Lakhwinder Singh joined Congress in New Delhi recently in the presence of Jai Ram Thakur. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal during the core committee meeting in Shimla five days ago too had expressed resentment over the entry of leaders from another party.
It is learnt that Kashyap submitted a report on the local units revolting after the induction of Independent and Congress MLAs in the BJP.
He has submitted that three more Congress MLAs from Solan and Sirmaur were interested in joining Congress.
The state leadership also submitted a report to the national president on the four assembly segments Dehra, Jogindernagar, Kangra and Nalagarh, where two Independent legislators and two from Congress had switched over to the ruling party. Kashyap and the party’s organising secretary Pawan Rana themselves had tried to placate the party’s cadres who opposed the new entrants.
Discussions were also held on the ticket allotment on the basis of four independent surveys conducted by the party, two by central agencies and two by the state party and, also shifting of constituencies of a few ministers.
The meeting also elaborated on propelling the party campaign in the state and emphasis was laid on the publicity of schemes of the Centre and the state government.
Two suspected tomato flu cases detected in Solan
The Himachal Pradesh health authorities have swung into action after two suspected cases of tomato flu were detected in Solan district. Both the infected patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune laboratory, for testing. The Himachal Pradesh health department had issued an alert about tomato flu last week and also an advisory. It can also occur in adults.
Chandigarh Police register FIR on court order three year after unsolved murder
After nearly three years of the mysterious death of a Sector 35 resident, police registered a murder case against Rohit's friends following court's directions. Police have booked Pardeep Singh Negi and Vicky Sabharwal, both residents of Sector 35-A for murder and criminal conspiracy. The deceased was working as a sweeper in the Government Home Science College, Sector 10. When the victim did not return in the evening, the family contacted the two accused.
3 Gugruam policemen booked for intimidating Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information
Police on Thursday booked three Gurgaon police personnel for allegedly conducting a search operation at the house of an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court and offering him a bribe for disclosing his client's personal information. According to information, a couple, residents of Gurgaon, had sought protection from the high court after their marriage. A resident of Nayagaon, Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, was representing their case.
Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
PUTA condemns police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist
Protests for seeking replacement of girls' hostel number 4 warden as well as issuance of detailed mark sheets — both by separate student bodies — at Panjab University campus persisted on Thursday, a day after a few students were detained by police following a face-off between the two student bodies. A group of PU research scholars also condemned the entry as well as the high-handedness of the police force with the protesting students on Wednesday.
