Himachal: BJP submits memorandum to governor seeking widening of probe in Vimal Negi case

The delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by lthe eader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, and demanded protection of evidence in the Vimal Negi death case and widening the scope of the CBI investigation to probe alleged corruption in the state power corporation. Himachal BJP leaders, along with leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur submitting a memorandum to governor on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Blaming the chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in state for “promoting corruption, indiscipline”, Jai Ram demanded the resignation of the CM.

“In a state when the officers are targeting each other and making serious allegations against each other, the Himachal government has no moral right to remain in power,” said Jai Ram Thakur.

He was interacting with the media after submitting the memorandum to the governor. He was accompanied by BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, state in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon and all MPs and MLAs.

Lashing out at Congress, Thakur said, “The allegations levelled by the Shimla superintendent of police on senior officers reveal the official face of administrative degradation, which also reflects the indiscipline of the government. It seems clear that this press conference was held by SP Shimla with the permission of the CM. A government which promotes corruption, marginalises honest officers and does not take concrete action on criminal incidents has no moral right to remain in power,” said Thakur.

“The SP Shimla should be suspended for the grave indiscipline,” said Thakur, while adding: “Through the memorandum, we have urged the governor to ensure that the evidence related to the death of Vimal Negi is neither tampered with nor destroyed.”

“We also demand that the allegations made by SP Shimla on senior officials should also be investigated by the CBI,” said Thakur.