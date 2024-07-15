Himachal: BRO to build Karcham-Chitkul road along China border

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will soon start building the 40-km stretch from Karcham-Chitkul via Sangla in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh that borders China. Chitkul, the highest village in the Baspa Valley at 11,319 feet, is now a tourist destination. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will soon start building the 40-km stretch from Karcham-Chitkul via Sangla. (HT file photo)

State revenue and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday said that the project will boost the local economy and improve connectivity. “The local population is eagerly awaiting the completion of the project. With the BRO taking over, it is expected that the work will be completed expeditiously,” he said

Earlier, the state’s building and road construction wing of the public works department was tasked with the project but the Centre handed over the project to the BRO and formalities are being completed between the central and Himachal Pradesh governments to commence the road work soon.

At present, the stretch requires widening and metalling. The stretch has sharp turns and the width needs to be increased near Karcham, which houses a 1500MW power project. Chitkul, the highest village in the Baspa Valley at 11,319 feet, is now a tourist destination.

Last year, Union minister RK Singh had accompanied chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Nalsari on the border with Tibet. The central minister had assured residents that a central public sector undertaking will adopt Chhitkul and assist the state government in developing it as a vibrant village.

The construction of the road will not only benefit security forces but also the local population. ITBP jawans will be able to reach the border faster and local people will have better access to the region. The China border is visible from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police post at Dumti, 20km ahead of Chitkul.

Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts share a 240-km border with China, including the 80 km stretch between Chumar in Lahaul and Spiti and 160km from Daroti to Mumri Dogri in Kinnaur district. The border is manned by the ITBP and the army.

The ITBP has a check post near Nagsli, 3km ahead of Chitkul, where jawans are deployed to monitor the movement of people.